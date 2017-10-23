Fortress Income Fund Ltd (FFAJ.J)
FFAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,715.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-15.00 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
1,730.00
Open
1,738.00
Day's High
1,738.00
Day's Low
1,710.00
Volume
1,313,834
Avg. Vol
2,636,147
52-wk High
1,894.00
52-wk Low
1,501.00
About
Fortress Income Fund Limited (Fortress) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in both physical property and listed property securities. The Company's segments include Logistics, Industrial, Office, Retail, Other, Corporate South Africa and Corporate Europe. The Company owns and develops logistics warehouses,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R62,461.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,252.05
|Dividend:
|93.41
|Yield (%):
|4.39