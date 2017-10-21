Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)
653.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
$653.51
75,439
$730.07
$547.95
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$18,391.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.10
|Dividend:
|13.04
|Yield (%):
|2.01
Financials
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard's Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore
Indian insurer ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 million in IPO sale
MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares opening next week aims to raise up to 57 billion rupees ($892 million), the latest listing in what is expected to be a record-setting year for India.
ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 million in IPO sale
MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares opening next week aims to raise up to 57 billion rupees ($892 million), the latest listing in what is expected to be a record-setting year for India.
UPDATE 1-Indian insurer ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 mln in IPO sale
* Indian companies have already raised $3.2 bln in IPOs in 2017
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Fairfax jump offsets CIBC, grocery stocks
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's benchmark stock index inched higher on Thursday, boosted by a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell after it reported a rise in quarterly net income.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly up as Fairfax jump offset by CIBC's slip
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, with a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer offset by a fall in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after it reported earnings.
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 billion in SEAsia growth push
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKa.N)
|$283,090.00
|+2,275.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKb.N)
|$189.04
|+1.83
|American International Group Inc (AIG.N)
|$64.87
|-0.20
|American International Group Inc (AIG_pa.N)
|American International Group Inc (AVF)
|American International Group Inc (AFF)
|$0.07
|Aviva plc (AV.L)
|506.50
|+1.00
|Aviva plc (AV_p.L)
|167.50
|Aviva plc (AV_pa.L)
|160.38
|Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG.N)
|$56.49
|+0.02