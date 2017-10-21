Edition:
653.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$653.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
75,439
52-wk High
$730.07
52-wk Low
$547.95

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance and investment management. The Company's segments include Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, Other, and Corporate and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes... (more)

Beta: 0.19
Market Cap(Mil.): $18,391.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.10
Dividend: 13.04
Yield (%): 2.01

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities​

21 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard's Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore​

27 Sep 2017

Indian insurer ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 million in IPO sale

MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares opening next week aims to raise up to 57 billion rupees ($892 million), the latest listing in what is expected to be a record-setting year for India.

08 Sep 2017

ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 million in IPO sale

MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares opening next week aims to raise up to 57 billion rupees ($892 million), the latest listing in what is expected to be a record-setting year for India.

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Indian insurer ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 mln in IPO sale

* Indian companies have already raised $3.2 bln in IPOs in 2017

08 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Fairfax jump offsets CIBC, grocery stocks

TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's benchmark stock index inched higher on Thursday, boosted by a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell after it reported a rise in quarterly net income.

25 Aug 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly up as Fairfax jump offset by CIBC's slip

TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, with a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer offset by a fall in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after it reported earnings.

25 Aug 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

25 Aug 2017

Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 billion in SEAsia growth push

SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.

24 Aug 2017
