Concentradora Hipotecaria SAPI de CV (FHIPO14.MX)
FHIPO14.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
20.00MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.14 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
$19.86
Open
$20.51
Day's High
$20.65
Day's Low
$19.49
Volume
4,606,912
Avg. Vol
1,519,014
52-wk High
$27.60
52-wk Low
$19.49
About
Concentradora Hipotecaria SAPI de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the management of investment funds. The Company specializes in the residential Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) activities. It is involved in acquiring, originating, co-participating and managing mortgage portfolios in Mexico through Fideicomiso... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$9,639.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|453.89
|Dividend:
|0.51
|Yield (%):
|8.49