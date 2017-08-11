Finolex Industries Ltd (FINX.NS)
FINX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
722.55INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Finolex Industries Limited is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and fittings, and PVC resins. The Company operates through polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Pipes & fittings and Power segments. The Company offers its products in categories, including Agricultural Pipes and Fittings, and Plumbing and Sanitation Pipes and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-India's Finolex Industries June-qtr profit falls about 19 pct
* June quarter profit 797.6 million rupees versus profit of 980.4 million rupees last year