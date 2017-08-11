Edition:
Finolex Industries Ltd (FINX.NS)

FINX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

722.55INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.65 (-2.12%)
Prev Close
Rs738.20
Open
Rs739.95
Day's High
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs720.40
Volume
121,890
Avg. Vol
55,149
52-wk High
Rs756.05
52-wk Low
Rs381.00

Finolex Industries Limited is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and fittings, and PVC resins. The Company operates through polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Pipes & fittings and Power segments. The Company offers its products in categories, including Agricultural Pipes and Fittings, and Plumbing and Sanitation Pipes and... (more)

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs79,495.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 124.10
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 1.80

BRIEF-India's Finolex Industries June-qtr profit falls about 19 pct

* June quarter profit 797.6 million rupees versus profit of 980.4 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017
