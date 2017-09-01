Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)
FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.95INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Firstsource Solutions Limited is a provider of a range of business process management services across the customer life cycle delivered through transaction processing. The Company's segments include Banking, Financial Services and Insurance and Non-Banking, Financial Services and Insurance. Its geographic segments include USA... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions completes sale of portion of India domestic business to Vertex Customer Management
* Completed sale of portion of india domestic business to vertex customer management india private ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2iLEOjY Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct
* June quarter consol profit 654 million rupees versus profit of 733.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions to sell part of India business to Vertex Customer Management India
* Signed definitive agreements to sell portion of India domestic business, to Vertex Customer Management India Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 8.92 billion rupees