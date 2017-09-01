Edition:
Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)

FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.95INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs40.70
Open
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs41.60
Day's Low
Rs40.55
Volume
1,857,332
Avg. Vol
3,220,581
52-wk High
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35

About

Firstsource Solutions Limited is a provider of a range of business process management services across the customer life cycle delivered through transaction processing. The Company's segments include Banking, Financial Services and Insurance and Non-Banking, Financial Services and Insurance. Its geographic segments include USA... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs28,858.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 682.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about FISO.NS

BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions completes sale of portion of India domestic business to Vertex Customer Management

* Completed sale of portion of india domestic business to vertex customer management india private ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2iLEOjY Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct

* June quarter consol profit 654 million rupees versus profit of 733.6 million rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions to sell part of India business to Vertex Customer Management India

* Signed definitive agreements to sell portion of India domestic business, to Vertex Customer Management India Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct

* March quarter consol total income from operations 8.92 billion rupees

05 May 2017
