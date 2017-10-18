Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
About
Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited is engaged in the business of fashion. The Company offers textiles, wearing apparel, shoes, jewelry, furniture and other fashion goods/accessories. The Company has a portfolio of fashion brands that cover a range of fashion categories, including formal menswear, casual wear, active or sportswear... (more)
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail
* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus profit 182.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions gets shareholders' nod to borrow amount up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to borrow by issue of debt instruments an amount up to 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wnx8ra) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises
* March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago