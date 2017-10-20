Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA)
FLRY3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
31.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 31.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,701,907
52-wk High
R$ 32.27
52-wk Low
R$ 17.14
About
Fleury SA, formerly Laboratorio de Analises e Pesquisas Clinicas SC Ltda, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of medical laboratory services. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Diagnostic medicine, Integrated medicine and Dental. The Diagnostic medicine division provides clinical
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 9,365.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|314.79
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|4.84