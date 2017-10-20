BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals signs new term loan and revolving credit facility * First Quantum Minerals Ltd says has signed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks​

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada agree to terms for additional precious metals stream * First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada Corp agree terms for additional precious metals stream agreement

BRIEF-Rico De Vega joins Abitibi Royalties as chief financial officer & corporate update * Rico De Vega has agreed to join company as chief financial officer, effective September 5, 2017

UPDATE 1-First Quantum boosts Minera Panama stake to 90 pct Aug 31 Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it would boost its stake in unit Minera Panama SA to 90 percent in a deal valued at $635 million to increase its copper mining operations.

UPDATE 1-Zambia restores full power supply to First Quantum mines LUSAKA, Aug 19 Zambia has restored full electricity supply to the mines of First Quantum Minerals , the ministries of finance and energy said on Saturday, after reducing power to the mines earlier this week in a dispute over new, higher prices.

UPDATE 1-Zambia reduces power supply to First Quantum Minerals copper mines LUSAKA, Aug 15 Zambia's state power company reduced electricity supply to two First Quantum Minerals copper mines on Monday, after a dispute over new, higher prices, Energy Minister David Mabumba said on Tuesday.