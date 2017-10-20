Edition:
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities, including exploration and development. The Company's segments include individual mine development projects or mine operations and the Corporate & other segment. The Corporate & other segment is responsible for... (more)

Latest News about FM.TO

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals signs new term loan and revolving credit facility

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says has signed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks​

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada agree to terms for additional precious metals stream

* First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada Corp agree terms for additional precious metals stream agreement

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Rico De Vega joins Abitibi Royalties as chief financial officer & corporate update

* Rico De Vega has agreed to join company as chief financial officer, effective September 5, 2017

05 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-First Quantum boosts Minera Panama stake to 90 pct

Aug 31 Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it would boost its stake in unit Minera Panama SA to 90 percent in a deal valued at $635 million to increase its copper mining operations.

31 Aug 2017

First Quantum boosts Minera Panama stake to 90 pct

Aug 31 Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Thursday it would boost its stake in Minera Panama SA unit to 90 percent in a deal valued at $635 million.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals to increase its ownership in Minera Panama S.A.

* First Quantum Minerals to increase its ownership in Minera Panama S.A. To 90%

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Zambia restores full power supply to First Quantum mines

LUSAKA, Aug 19 Zambia has restored full electricity supply to the mines of First Quantum Minerals , the ministries of finance and energy said on Saturday, after reducing power to the mines earlier this week in a dispute over new, higher prices.

19 Aug 2017

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its Zambian operations

* First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its Zambian operations

16 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Zambia reduces power supply to First Quantum Minerals copper mines

LUSAKA, Aug 15 Zambia's state power company reduced electricity supply to two First Quantum Minerals copper mines on Monday, after a dispute over new, higher prices, Energy Minister David Mabumba said on Tuesday.

15 Aug 2017

Zambia partly cuts power supply to First Quantum Minerals mines

LUSAKA, Aug 15 Zambia's state power company partly cut power supply to First Quantum Minerals mines on Monday, following a dispute over new prices, Energy Minister David Mabumba on Tuesday.

15 Aug 2017
