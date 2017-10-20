Edition:
India

First National Financial Corp (FN.TO)

FN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$26.89
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
21,365
52-wk High
$30.02
52-wk Low
$22.18

Chart for

About

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,606.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 59.97
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 6.91

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates