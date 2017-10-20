First National Financial Corp (FN.TO)
FN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
26.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$26.89
$26.89
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
21,365
21,365
52-wk High
$30.02
$30.02
52-wk Low
$22.18
$22.18
About
First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,606.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|59.97
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|6.91