Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)

FNAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

80.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€80.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
32,225
52-wk High
€83.99
52-wk Low
€55.00

Fnac Darty SA, formerly Groupe Fnac SA, is a France-based company. The Company is a retailer of cultural, leisure and technological products for the general public in stores and on the Internet, both in France and worldwide: Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Switzerland and Morocco. Fnac Darty SA offers its customers two such... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,163.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 26.34
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about FNAC.PA

France's Fnac Darty expects more synergies from merger in 2017

Oct 19 French music and book retailer Fnac Darty said on Thursday it now expects to realise a larger proportion of cost savings this year from its merger with Darty.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fnac Darty Q3 revenue at ‍​1.79 billion euros, up 6 pct

* SAYS AT LEAST 60 PERCENT OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES TO BE GENERATED BY END 2017

19 Oct 2017

Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief

PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief

* Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fnac Darty to open second shop in Morocco on Nov 2‍​

* TO OPEN ITS 2ND SHOP IN MOROCCO ON NOV 2‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2gcReNI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fnac Darty ‍appoints Jean-Brieuc Le Trinier as group CFO and general secretary​

* ‍APPOINTS JEAN-BRIEUC LE TRINIER AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND GENERAL SECRETARY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fnac Darty to present its strategic plan on Dec. 5

* Says to present its strategic plan on Dec. 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

French competition authority probing Fnac Darty store sales

Sept 11 France's competition watchdog said it would examine the conditions under which music and book chain Fnac Darty is honoring its commitments to sell six stores in the Paris region, following Fnac's takeover of Darty.

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fnac Darty updates on store disposal process initiated in relation to Darty acquisition

* REG-FNAC DARTY : INFORMATION REGARDING THE STORE DISPOSAL PROCESS INITIATED IN RELATION TO THE DARTY ACQUISITION

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fnac Darty joins SBF‍​ 120 index

* Joins SBF‍​ 120 index Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

08 Sep 2017
