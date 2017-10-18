BRIEF-Freenet says replaced bridge financing with 710 mln eur bank loan * Says ‍long-term finance assurance for Freenet AG with significantly improved conditions for next five years​

BRIEF-Freenet says Q2 EPS fell to 0.41 eur from 0.43 eur * H1 revenue 1.677 billion eur versus 1.557 billion eur year ago

BRIEF-Freenet: Helmut Thoma becomes chairman of new supervisory board of Freenet * HELMUT THOMA BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD OF FREENET AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)