Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)
FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
598.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs598.75
Open
Rs591.00
Day's High
Rs614.00
Day's Low
Rs573.35
Volume
78,120
Avg. Vol
91,197
52-wk High
Rs614.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00
About
Finolex Cables Limited is a manufacturer of electrical and communication cables, and copper rods. The Company's business segments include Electrical Cables, Communication Cables, Copper Rods and Others. The Electrical Cables segment includes 1,100 Volts polyvinyl chloride (PVC) insulated cables; motor winding PVC insulated... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs81,769.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.94
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-Finolex Cables gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 1.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables June-qtr profit up about 52 pct
* June quarter profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit of 671.8 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables March-qtr profit down 12.8 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 865.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.07 billion rupees