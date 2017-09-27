BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising * Gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising Source text: http://bit.ly/2frjPi0 Further company coverage:

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 11 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 8, 2017) Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHO

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International * Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrtQGn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 50 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vDVNXh) Further company coverage:

Indian shares range-bound; banks, realty gain Aug 23 Indian shares traded higher on Wednesday, on track for a second straight gain, but were confined to a narrow range for want of fresh triggers after a tepid results season.

BUZZ-India's Fortis Healthcare jumps after block trade; Goldman Sachs starts with "buy" ** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd rise as much as 6 pct to 150.00 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since Aug. 3

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says Fortis Cancer Care enters MoU with Lalitha Healthcare * Fortis Healthcare - Fortis Cancer Care entered into MoU with Lalitha Healthcare and Anikrish Hospitals Private Limited

MEDIA-Daiichi Sankyo moves Supreme Court to block sale of promoter shares in India's Fortis Healthcare - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct * June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year