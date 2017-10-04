Edition:
Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)

FORC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

3,634.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.30 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs3,650.80
Open
Rs3,630.00
Day's High
Rs3,692.50
Day's Low
Rs3,625.85
Volume
14,137
Avg. Vol
34,313
52-wk High
Rs4,839.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,462.00

About

Force Motors Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles. Its product range includes Small Commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs49,530.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13.18
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about FORC.BO

BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts Sept domestic SCV, LCV sales of 1,202 units

* Sept domestic UV, SUV, tractors sales of 1,596 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2wwpBWn Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Force Motors enters non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-RPS)

* Says entered into a non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-Rps)

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts August total domestic sales of 2,443 units

* August total domestic sales of 2,443 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2w2dnUj Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Force Motors June total domestic sales 2,221 units

July 5 India's Force Motors Ltd: * June domestic LCV and SCV sales of 1302 units * June domestic UV, SUV, and tractors sales of 919 units * June total domestic sales 2221 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units

* May domestic total sales of 1,967 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Force Motors April domestic SCV and LCV sales of 1,048 units

* April exports of 153 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates