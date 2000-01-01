Forterra PLC (FORT.L)
FORT.L on London Stock Exchange
301.25GBp
3:46pm IST
301.25GBp
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.17%)
0.50 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
300.75
300.75
Open
305.00
305.00
Day's High
305.00
305.00
Day's Low
295.00
295.00
Volume
26,398
26,398
Avg. Vol
609,969
609,969
52-wk High
307.48
307.48
52-wk Low
167.00
167.00
About
Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company's segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company's product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£584.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|200.44
|Dividend:
|3.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09