UPDATE 1-Fresnillo's profit nearly doubles in first half Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half nearly doubled boosted by higher gold and silver prices and increased silver output from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half almost doubled due to higher silver production from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

FTSE soars on sterling weakness, silver linings after election shock * Investors see softer Brexit after election jolts May (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

UK's FTSE soars on sterling weakness, shock vote result hits housebuilders LONDON A stunning election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent Britain's major share index shooting up on Friday, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders and mid-caps suffered losses as uncertainty swirled around the UK's leadership ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations.

UK's FTSE soars on sterling weakness, shock vote result hits housebuilders LONDON, June 9 A stunning election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent Britain's major share index shooting up on Friday, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders and mid-caps suffered losses as uncertainty swirled around the UK's leadership ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations.

European shares dip as concern over U.S. politics, Ubisoft weighs LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the United States led investors to seek safety after a strong run sent regional benchmarks to record highs.

European shares dip as concern over U.S. politics, Ubisoft weighs * Britain's exit from Lloyds Bank boosts stock (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)