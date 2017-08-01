Edition:
Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

FRES.L on London Stock Exchange

1,367.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,367.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,027,857
52-wk High
1,864.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00

About

Fresnillo plc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the mining and beneficiation of non-ferrous minerals, and the sale of related production. The primary contents of this production include silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company has six operating mines: Fresnillo, located in the State of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.85
Market Cap(Mil.): £10,536.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 736.89
Dividend: 8.16
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about FRES.L

UPDATE 1-Fresnillo's profit nearly doubles in first half

Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half nearly doubled boosted by higher gold and silver prices and increased silver output from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.

01 Aug 2017

FTSE soars on sterling weakness, silver linings after election shock

* Investors see softer Brexit after election jolts May (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

09 Jun 2017

UK's FTSE soars on sterling weakness, shock vote result hits housebuilders

LONDON A stunning election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent Britain's major share index shooting up on Friday, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders and mid-caps suffered losses as uncertainty swirled around the UK's leadership ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations.

09 Jun 2017

European shares dip as concern over U.S. politics, Ubisoft weighs

LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the United States led investors to seek safety after a strong run sent regional benchmarks to record highs.

17 May 2017

Fresnillo says Q1 silver output up 12.5 pct, on track to meet FY targets

April 26 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its silver production rose 12.5 percent in the first quarter due to higher ore grades at its Fresnillo and Cienega mines in Mexico.

26 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates