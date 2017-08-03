BRIEF-Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share * Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%

BRIEF-Freshii expands into New York City under Walgreens name​ * Freshii Inc - ‍announced expansion of brand into New York City under Walgreens name​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC * Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement