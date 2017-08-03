Freshii Inc (FRII.TO)
FRII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.41
$5.41
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
132,148
132,148
52-wk High
$15.09
$15.09
52-wk Low
$5.28
$5.28
About
Freshii Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a restaurant operator. The Company is engaged in serving a customizable menu built around ingredients, such as fresh produce, lean proteins, healthy grains and ethnic spices. The Company operates through two segments: franchise store operations and Company-owned store operations.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$139.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.23
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share
* Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%
BRIEF-Freshii expands into New York City under Walgreens name
* Freshii Inc - announced expansion of brand into New York City under Walgreens name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
BRIEF-Freshii Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S