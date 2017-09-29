Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO.IS)
48.94TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the automobile and auto parts sector. It manufactures, assembles and sells motor vehicles, primarily commercial vehicles; imports and sells passenger cars, as well as manufactures, imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.
|1.12
Market Cap(Mil.):
TL16,450.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
350.91
Dividend:
1.11
Yield (%):
4.80
P/E (TTM):
--
17.61
16.24
EPS (TTM):
--
--
--
ROI:
--
12.46
10.90
ROE:
--
14.32
14.09
BRIEF-Ford Otosan proposes dividend payment of net 0.9435 lira/shr
* SAID ON THURSDAY PROPOSED TO PAY DIVIDEND OF GROSS 1.11 LIRA NET 0.9435 LIRA PER SHARE
BRIEF-Ford Otosan Q2 net profit rises to 361.6 million lira
* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 361.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 261.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Ford Otosan to increase the annual production capacity its Gölcük plant to 330,000 units
* TO INCREASE THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF THE GÖLCÜK PLANT FROM 290,000 UNITS TO 330,000 UNITS