Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)

FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

531.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.35 (+2.18%)
Prev Close
Rs520.20
Open
Rs523.90
Day's High
Rs535.90
Day's Low
Rs515.00
Volume
382,070
Avg. Vol
944,164
52-wk High
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45

About

Future Retail Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental store facilities under various formats. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of multi-brand retail trade. The Company has access to approximately 20 compact... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs262,906.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 489.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

