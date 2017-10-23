Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)
FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
531.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.35 (+2.18%)
Prev Close
Rs520.20
Open
Rs523.90
Day's High
Rs535.90
Day's Low
Rs515.00
Volume
382,070
Avg. Vol
944,164
52-wk High
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45
About
Future Retail Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental store facilities under various formats. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of multi-brand retail trade. The Company has access to approximately 20 compact... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs262,906.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|489.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09