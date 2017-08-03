Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU.TO)
FRU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.78
$14.78
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
210,009
210,009
52-wk High
$15.22
$15.22
52-wk Low
$11.68
$11.68
About
Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company's primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,766.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.07
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|4.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building
* SAYS TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG
BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q1 FFO per share C$0.27
* Freehold Royalties - maintaining 2017 production forecast between 11,300 - 11,800 boe/d after adjusting for disposition of non-core working interest assets