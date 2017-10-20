Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV (FSHOP13.MX)
FSHOP13.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
11.24MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
$11.28
Open
$11.22
Day's High
$11.41
Day's Low
$11.20
Volume
35,704
Avg. Vol
596,777
52-wk High
$16.45
52-wk Low
$10.60
About
Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company provides the acquisition, development and operations of shopping malls in Mexico. The Company operates through different formats: Super Regional, Regional and Urban Center. The Company is oriented towards... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,973.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|462.02
|Dividend:
|0.26
|Yield (%):
|9.49