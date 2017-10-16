Edition:
FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,303.35ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

24.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
5,279.00
Open
5,282.00
Day's High
5,340.00
Day's Low
5,268.00
Volume
3,818,354
Avg. Vol
11,290,225
52-wk High
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00

About

FirstRand Limited provides banking, insurance and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate and public sector customers in South Africa and various African countries. The Company consists of a portfolio of financial services franchises, including First National Bank (FNB), a retail and commercial bank;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): R298,232.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,654.49
Dividend: 136.00
Yield (%): 4.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about FSRJ.J

BRIEF-Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal

* CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand

* Aldermore's shares jump more than 18 pct (Adds industry context)

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-FirstRand ‍confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE​

13 Oct 2017

British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand

Oct 13 Aldermore Group Plc said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with South Africa's biggest lender by value, FirstRand, about a possible offer for the British lender.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer

* ‍RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER​

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's FirstRand profit falls short of forecasts

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand's annual profit fell short of expectations as a weak economy at home hit both investment and consumer spending.

07 Sep 2017

South Africa's FirstRand profit up 6 pct, misses forecasts

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand reported a 6 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, missing expectations as a weak economy hit both investment and consumer spending.

07 Sep 2017
