Edition:
India

Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ.TO)

FSZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
43,169
52-wk High
$15.20
52-wk Low
$11.56

Chart for

About

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States. It offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): $912.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 62.57
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 4.94

Financials

Latest News about FSZ.TO

BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports June 2017 preliminary assets under management

* Fiera Capital reports June 2017 preliminary assets under management

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces the redemption of all series of class A shares

* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces leadership changes to Canadian division

* Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team

* Fiera Capital - ‍announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital​

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fiera Capital qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.25

* Qtrly assets under management ("aum") reach $122.1 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Fiera Capital issues to Samson Selling Partners 353,928 Class A subordinate voting shares

* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares

02 May 2017
» More FSZ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates