Future Consumer Ltd (FTRE.NS)
60.15INR
3:57pm IST
Rs-0.45 (-0.74%)
Rs60.60
Rs61.00
Rs61.65
Rs59.30
5,617,194
8,374,291
Rs69.75
Rs18.05
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs111,989.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,692.97
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 21
Aug 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18450.80 NSE 61117.20 ============= TOTAL 79568.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 8
Aug 8 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20124.10 NSE 59222.50 ============= TOTAL 79346.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT
BRIEF-Future Enterprises sells 9.02 pct of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd
* Sold on floor of stock exchange about 150 million equity shares which is 9.02 percent of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd
BRIEF-India's Future Consumer March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 100.6 million rupees versus loss 150.8 million rupees year ago