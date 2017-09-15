BRIEF-Finning announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes * Announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes and redemption of $350 million of 6.02% medium term notes due June 1, 2018

BRIEF-Finning reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.34 * Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Finning Q1 EPS C$0.28 * Q1 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Finning announces renewal of share repurchase program * Finning International Inc- to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

