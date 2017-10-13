BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees ‍​ * Says approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 million rupees ‍​

BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of equity shares worth up to 5 billion rupees on preferential allotment/private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2hYZ1ml Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​ * Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2wGKSwE Further company coverage:

Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 million Hypercity deal MUMBAI Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).

India's Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 mln Hypercity deal MUMBAI, Oct 6 Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).

BRIEF-Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 bln rupees * Says approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 billion rupees on private placement basis

BRIEF-India's Future Retail gets shareholders' nod for scheme of arrangement * Gets shareholders' nod for composite scheme of arrangement between co & bluerock eservices pvt ltd & praxis home retail

BRIEF-India's Future Retail clarifies on news item regarding HyperCity deal talks * Future Retail Ltd clarifies on news item regarding Future Group in talks to buy HyperCity

BRIEF-Future Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to issue guarantee related to Future Retail obligations * Seeks shareholders' nod to issue additional guarantee related to obligations of future retail w.r.t. borrowings having value of upto INR 16 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxQFH2 Further company coverage: