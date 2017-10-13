Edition:
Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

49.30INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.45
Day's High
Rs50.55
Day's Low
Rs48.25
Volume
1,091,410
Avg. Vol
2,240,989
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00

Future Enterprises Limited, formerly Future Retail Limited, is engaged in the business of multi brand retail trading. The Company's store networks include over 738 stores in approximately 221 cities, which are operated under various brand names, including easyday and KB's. The Company's retail business consists of Hypermarket... (more)

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,741.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 472.83
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 0.38

Latest News about FURE.NS

BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees ‍​

* Says approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 million rupees ‍​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of equity shares worth up to 5 billion rupees on preferential allotment/private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2hYZ1ml Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​

* Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2wGKSwE Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 million Hypercity deal

MUMBAI Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 bln rupees

* Says approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 billion rupees on private placement basis

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Future Retail gets shareholders' nod for scheme of arrangement

* Gets shareholders' nod for composite scheme of arrangement between co & bluerock eservices pvt ltd & praxis home retail

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Future Retail clarifies on news item regarding HyperCity deal talks

* Future Retail Ltd clarifies on news item regarding Future Group in talks to buy HyperCity

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Future Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to issue guarantee related to Future Retail obligations

* Seeks shareholders' nod to issue additional guarantee related to obligations of future retail w.r.t. borrowings having value of upto INR 16 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxQFH2 Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Future Retail June-qtr profit more than doubles

* June quarter profit 1.48 billion rupees versus profit of 705.5 million rupees last year

08 Aug 2017
