Formycon AG (FYB.DE)
FYB.DE on Xetra
34.30EUR
4:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.12 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€34.18
Open
€34.49
Day's High
€34.49
Day's Low
€33.99
Volume
849
Avg. Vol
9,285
52-wk High
€39.38
52-wk Low
€17.77
About
Formycon AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the development of biological therapeutics. The Company's business activities are focused on the development and marketing of biopharmaceuticals that are similar to existing drugs, for which the patent protection is expiring, as well as the provision of contract services. It is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€347.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-Formycon H1 loss widens to 2.88 million euros
* CLINICAL PHASE III STUDY WITH FYB201 CONTINUES ACCORDING TO PLAN
BRIEF-Formycon signs term sheet for development of FYB202
* SIGNS TERM SHEET FOR DEVELOPMENT OF FYB202 AND CARRIES OUT CAPITAL INCREASE
BRIEF-Formycon Q1 EBITDA loss widens to 0.51 million euros
* Q1 SALES REVENUES AND OTHER EARNINGS TOTALED EURO 3.38 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 6.34 MILLION)
BRIEF-Formycon FY net result turns to loss of 4.1 mln euros
* In FY group increased its turnover by more than 15 percent compared to previous year to 19.5 million euros ($21.31 million) (2015: 16.9 million euros)