GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)
G1AG.DE on Xetra
40.56EUR
2:42pm IST
40.56EUR
2:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.04%)
€0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
€40.55
€40.55
Open
€40.67
€40.67
Day's High
€40.97
€40.97
Day's Low
€40.44
€40.44
Volume
43,911
43,911
Avg. Vol
620,264
620,264
52-wk High
€42.32
€42.32
52-wk Low
€32.62
€32.62
About
GEA Group AG is a German-based management holding company of the GEA Group which provides systems for food and energy processes. It operates five segments: GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering, and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. The GEA Food Solutions segment involves... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€7,354.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|192.50
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|2.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source
FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA - source
* GEA shares rise 6.7 pct to highest since mid-April (Adds source and analyst quotes)
Elliott not pushing for GEA break-up, wants dialogue - source
FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Activist investor Elliott is not pushing for radical changes at GEA, a person close to the matter said after the fund took a 3.01 percent stake in the German food-processing machinery maker.
BRIEF-GEA Q3 revenue down by 18.6%
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 9.6 MILLION, DOWN 18.6% Source text: http://bit.ly/2wJ5Ii1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-GEA H1 operating income down at 3.9 million euros
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO