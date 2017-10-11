Edition:
About

GEA Group AG is a German-based management holding company of the GEA Group which provides systems for food and energy processes. It operates five segments: GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering, and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. The GEA Food Solutions segment involves... (more)

Latest News about G1AG.DE

Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source

FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA - source

* GEA shares rise 6.7 pct to highest since mid-April (Adds source and analyst quotes)

11 Oct 2017

Elliott not pushing for GEA break-up, wants dialogue - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Activist investor Elliott is not pushing for radical changes at GEA, a person close to the matter said after the fund took a 3.01 percent stake in the German food-processing machinery maker.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-GEA Q3 revenue down by 18.6%

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 9.6 MILLION, DOWN 18.6% Source text: http://bit.ly/2wJ5Ii1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-GEA H1 operating income down at 3.9 million euros

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

26 Jun 2017
