Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)

GABR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

203.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.70 (+2.37%)
Prev Close
Rs198.70
Open
Rs198.10
Day's High
Rs206.00
Day's Low
Rs197.10
Volume
195,665
Avg. Vol
259,213
52-wk High
Rs222.50
52-wk Low
Rs99.80

About

Gabriel India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of ride control products. The Company's portfolio includes a range of ride control products, which consists of shock absorbers, struts and front forks for every automotive segment. It operates through Auto Components and Parts business segment. Its business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs28,498.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 143.64
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about GABR.NS

BRIEF-Gabriel India June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 204.4 million rupees versus 200.6 million rupees year ago

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago

15 May 2017
