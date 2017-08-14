Golden Agri-Resources posts Q2 underlying profit SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a second-quarter profit on an operating basis, helped by a recovery in plantation output.

BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources posts HY net profit attributable of $59.4 mln * HY net profit attributable to owners of company $59.4 million versus $133.6 million

BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources continues to have a positive outlook for FY 2017 * GAR continues to have a positive outlook for full year 2017 supported by increasing production volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Golden Agri-Resources' underlying profit climbs on higher palm prices * Says CPO prices sustainable at current levels (Adds comment from call, details)

BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources sees lower 2017 capex budget * Golden Agri-Resources exec says CPO prices sustainable at current levels as global stocks remain low