Gail India launches 3-cargo LNG buy tender - traders LONDON Gail India launched a tender on Thursday to secure three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between mid-November and January, trade sources said.

Fourth train complete at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant Cheniere Energy Partners LP said Friday that the fourth train at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas plant was substantially complete, boosting output from the first LNG export terminal in the United States by a third.

Fourth train complete at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant Oct 13 Cheniere Energy Partners LP said Friday that the fourth train at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas plant was substantially complete, boosting output from the first LNG export terminal in the United States by a third.

GLOBAL LNG-Bullish streak ends as buyers drop bids on more supply LONDON, Oct 13 Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell after six straight weeks of gains as more supply emerged and buyers aggressively revised down bids for December shipments.

BRIEF-Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India) ​ * Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd​

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals * Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.