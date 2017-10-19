Edition:
GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.90 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs433.25
Open
Rs434.50
Day's High
Rs441.85
Day's Low
Rs433.00
Volume
4,336,870
Avg. Vol
3,346,457
52-wk High
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75

GAIL (India) Limited is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector. The Company is engaged in gas marketing. The Company's segments include Transmission services, which includes natural gas and liquid petroleum gas (LPG); Natural Gas Trading; Petrochemicals; LPG and other Liquid Hydrocarbons; City Gas Distribution,... (more)

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs765,652.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,691.30
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): 2.00

Latest News about GAIL.NS

Gail India launches 3-cargo LNG buy tender - traders

LONDON Gail India launched a tender on Thursday to secure three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between mid-November and January, trade sources said.

19 Oct 2017

Fourth train complete at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant

Cheniere Energy Partners LP said Friday that the fourth train at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas plant was substantially complete, boosting output from the first LNG export terminal in the United States by a third.

14 Oct 2017

GLOBAL LNG-Bullish streak ends as buyers drop bids on more supply

LONDON, Oct 13 Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell after six straight weeks of gains as more supply emerged and buyers aggressively revised down bids for December shipments.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India) ​

* Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd​

12 Oct 2017

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals

* Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum

11 Oct 2017

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

09 Oct 2017

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or OIL India - exec

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or OIL India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday.

09 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk

09 Oct 2017
