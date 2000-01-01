Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAME.NS)
GAME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
161.65INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.65 (-1.61%)
Prev Close
Rs164.30
Open
Rs165.10
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs159.55
Volume
165,907
Avg. Vol
125,358
52-wk High
Rs178.90
52-wk Low
Rs75.80
About
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited offers Raw and Refine Soya Oil, Maize Starch, Soya De-Oiled Cake and Liquid Glucose. The Company's segments include Cotton Yarn, Maize Processing, Agro Processing, Power and Others. The Agro Processing segment includes solvent extraction, flour mill and cattle feed operations. The Power segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs19,109.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|114.67
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09