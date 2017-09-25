Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)
GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
189.00INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs188.50
Open
Rs191.00
Day's High
Rs196.35
Day's Low
Rs187.45
Volume
97,234
Avg. Vol
223,233
52-wk High
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04
About
Gayatri Projects Limited is an infrastructure company. The Company focuses on Roads Projects, Industrial Projects and Power Projects. The Company is engaged in construction and project activities. It executes civil works, including roads, canals, airport runways, ports and harbors, dams and reservoirs, and railways across India.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,358.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|177.25
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Gayatri Projects gets 14.83 bln rupees irrigation project
* Says got 14.83 billion rupees irrigation project Source text - http://bit.ly/2fL0LMc Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 451.1 million rupees versus 163.5 million rupees year ago