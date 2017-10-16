Edition:
Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

GAS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.42EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€18.41
Open
€18.35
Day's High
€18.52
Day's Low
€18.31
Volume
1,182,689
Avg. Vol
1,074,377
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€15.94

About

Gas Natural SDG SA is a Spain-based company active in the energy sector. The Company's activities are divided into four main business segments: the Gas distribution, which includes gas distribution networks and distribution activity in Spain, Italy and Latin America; the Electricity distribution, which provides electricity... (more)

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €18,317.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,000.69
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 5.46

CORRECTED-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

(Corrects to show Citgroup reiterates Gas Natural neutral rating) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

16 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

14 Oct 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

05 Oct 2017

Gas Natural picks Edison, 2i Rete Gas for Italy assets: sources

MADRID/MILAN Spain's Gas Natural has approved the sale of its Italian retail business to EDF unit Edison and its distribution network to 2i Rete Gas, two sources said on Wednesday.

04 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:

04 Oct 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Gas Natural sells 20 percent of Spanish grid for 1.5 bln euros

MADRID, Aug 3 Spain's Gas Natural said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its Spanish gas distribution assets to a consortium of foreign investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

04 Aug 2017

Spain’s Gas Natural sells 20 percent of local grid for 1.5 bln euros

MADRID, Aug 3 Spain's Gas Natural said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its local grid to a consortium of foreign investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

04 Aug 2017

Three funds interested in Spain's Gas Natural's local grid: source

MADRID Three non-Spanish investment funds are interested in acquiring 20 percent of the domestic distribution network owned by Gas Natural, a source taking part in the operation said on Tuesday.

01 Aug 2017
