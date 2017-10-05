Edition:
Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.60INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs115.05
Open
Rs117.40
Day's High
Rs117.85
Day's Low
Rs115.10
Volume
441,158
Avg. Vol
602,774
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

About

Gati Limited is engaged in the express distribution and supply chain solutions. The Company's segments include Express Distribution and Supply Chain, which covers integrated cargo services, such as road, rail and air transportation; Shipping, which covers sea transportation, and Fuel Stations, which covers fuel stations dealing... (more)

Beta: 1.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,042.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 108.24
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.72

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac

05 Oct 2017

REFILE-BRIEF-‍LightInTheBox, Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

* ‍LightInTheBox and Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Gati June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 183.1 million rupees versus 51.1 million rupees year ago

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln

* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Gati to consider conversion, redemption of FCCBs

* Says to consider and approve conversion and redemption of FCCBs, as per conversion notices received from FCCB bondholders Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKxTZq) Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

REFILE-BRIEF-India's Gati, FCCB holders resolve to settle dispute

* Says co, FCCB holder(s) resolved to settle dispute by entering into settlement agreement where by 7,528 FCCBs will be redeemed

16 May 2017
