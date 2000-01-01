Groep Brussel Lambert NV (GBLB.BR)
GBLB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
90.57EUR
8:51pm IST
90.57EUR
8:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.22 (-0.24%)
€-0.22 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
€90.79
€90.79
Open
€90.80
€90.80
Day's High
€91.00
€91.00
Day's Low
€90.42
€90.42
Volume
74,868
74,868
Avg. Vol
128,261
128,261
52-wk High
€91.00
€91.00
52-wk Low
€73.25
€73.25
About
Groep Brussel Lambert NV is a Belgium-based holding company engaged in the financial industry. The Company operates with a portfolio of industrial investments, focusing on a number of European companies that operate in a diversified range of sectors. The Company is involved in the management and administration of the shares in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€14,583.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|161.36
|Dividend:
|2.93
|Yield (%):
|2.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09