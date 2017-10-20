Edition:
India

Grupo Carso SAB de CV (GCARSOA1.MX)

GCARSOA1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

65.15MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$65.20
Open
$66.43
Day's High
$66.70
Day's Low
$65.00
Volume
302,820
Avg. Vol
381,319
52-wk High
$92.40
52-wk Low
$65.00

Chart for

About

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds interests in various companies, which operate in the industrial, retail, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, Infrastructure and Construction, and Carso Energy. The Company's subsidiaries include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): $159,386.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,269.73
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 1.21

Financials

Competitors

  Price Chg
Dell Inc. (4331.HK) -- --
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WALMEX.MX) $42.00 +0.08

Earnings vs. Estimates