Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)

GCC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

92.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.98 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
$93.93
Open
$92.01
Day's High
$95.50
Day's Low
$92.00
Volume
146,979
Avg. Vol
151,272
52-wk High
$97.87
52-wk Low
$57.00

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC) is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the construction materials sector. The Company foocuses on the production and marketing of cement and other related building materials. The Company’s product portfolio includes Portland grey cements, ready-mixed concrete, gypsum, additives... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): $30,777.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 332.54
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 0.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about GCC.MX

BRIEF-Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

* Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

28 Sep 2017
