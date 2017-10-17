Edition:
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GDFR.NS)

GDFR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,006.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.80 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs1,009.60
Open
Rs1,008.00
Day's High
Rs1,021.60
Day's Low
Rs1,001.05
Volume
68,320
Avg. Vol
183,775
52-wk High
Rs1,515.00
52-wk Low
Rs822.95

About

Godfrey Phillips India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cigarettes and chewing products, and in trading of tobacco products, tea and other retail products. The Company's segments are Cigarette and tobacco products; Tea and other retail products, and Others. The Others segment includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs53,478.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 51.99
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 0.78

Latest News about GDFR.NS

BRIEF-Goodricke Group announces deal with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands

* Says ‍entered into agreement with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands for total consideration of 200 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2gfRBqE Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's ITC slumps after tax increase on cigarettes

** India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd falls as much as 15 pct to its lowest since May 15

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago

30 May 2017
