UPDATE 7-GE vows $20 bln asset sales, 'sweeping change' as profit falls NEW YORK, Oct 20 General Electric Co's new chief executive vowed on Friday to shed more than $20 billion worth of assets and hold executives accountable for failing to deliver profits after what he called "horrible" results in the third quarter.

GRAPHIC-For GE and its shareholders, a lost decade and a half NEW YORK, Oct 20 It has been a rough 16 years for General Electric Co and its shareholders.

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. tax plan hopes boost stocks, dollar NEW YORK, Oct 20 World stocks climbed, along with the U.S. dollar and bond yields on Friday, as investors anticipated President Donald Trump could make progress on his fiscal plans after the U.S. Senate approved a budget blueprint that paves the way for tax cuts.

GE CEO signals 'sweeping change' ahead, $20 bln in asset sales NEW YORK, Oct 20 General Electric Co Chief Executive John Flannery said Friday investors can expect "sweeping change" from his review of the businesses, and that the industrial conglomerate will focus on profit, cash generation and accountability of employees.

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS of $0.29​ * Quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.29​

GE's quarterly revenue rises 14.4 percent Oct 20 General Electric Co on Friday reported a 14.4 percent rise in revenue, aided by the acquisition of oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, but profit fell in the quarter.

Apple and GE team up on software to track power plants, machinery Apple Inc and General Electric Co say they are working together to make it easier to write software that can track power plants and jet engines on Apple's iPhones and iPads.