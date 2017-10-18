Edition:
Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)

GENS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

1.20SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$1.20
Open
$1.20
Day's High
$1.20
Day's Low
$1.19
Volume
9,749,900
Avg. Vol
20,865,646
52-wk High
$1.22
52-wk Low
$0.74

Genting Singapore PLC is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development and operation of integrated resort, operation of casinos, provision of sales and marketing support services to leisure and hospitality related businesses and investments. It operates through leisure and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.53
Market Cap(Mil.): $14,633.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,094.03
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 2.89

Latest News about GENS.SI

BRIEF-Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds

* Priced issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated Japanese yen-denominated bonds at 0.669% per annum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

Genting Singapore markets debut Samurai bonds

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (IFR) - Genting Singapore, the operator of the Resorts World casino resort, has begun marketing its maiden Samurai bonds.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Genting Singapore proposes issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan

* Proposed issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont

* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

* Appointment of Jonathan Asherson as an Independent Non-Executive Director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Genting Singapore updates on 5.125 pct perpetual subordinated capital securities

* Pdf 1: Genting Singapore Plc (Genting Singapore Plc $1,800,000,000 & $500,000,000 5.125% Perpetual Subordinated Capital Securities)

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Genting Singapore says Q1 net profit attributable S$181.1 mln vs S$10.8 mln

* Q1 net profit attributable S$ 181.1 million versus S$10.8 million

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces resignation of Joscelyn Tan Bee Leng as joint company secretary

* Wishes to announce resignation of Joscelyn Tan Bee Leng as joint company secretary

08 May 2017
