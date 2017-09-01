Edition:
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)

GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs61.20
Open
Rs62.00
Day's High
Rs63.00
Day's Low
Rs61.35
Volume
1,226,595
Avg. Vol
927,008
52-wk High
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited is engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on turnkey basis. The Company operates through power segment. The Company's metering solutions include a range of electricity meters, such as multi-functional single... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs14,520.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 257.23
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 0.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about GEOE.NS

BRIEF-Genus Power Infrastructures signs intent for order with Gumco worth 200 mln rupees

* Genus signs intent for order with Gumco for supply of energy meters worth 200 mln rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wo8QPz Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Genus Power Infrastructures June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 142.3 million rupees versus profit 162. 6 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Genus Power Infrastructures March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 144.8 million rupees versus 160.8 million rupees year ago

23 May 2017
