Edition:
India

Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)

GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

135.65INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs135.20
Open
Rs136.00
Day's High
Rs137.20
Day's Low
Rs132.95
Volume
228,502
Avg. Vol
524,356
52-wk High
Rs147.05
52-wk Low
Rs31.90

Chart for

About

Geojit Financial Services Limited, formerly Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited, is a retail financial services company. The Company offers a portfolio of savings and investment solutions. The Company's products and services include equities, derivatives, custody accounts, mutual funds, life insurance and general... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,844.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.17
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.88

Financials

Latest News about GEOJ.NS

BRIEF-Geojit Financial Services approves increase in authorised share capital

Sept 26 Geojit Financial Services Ltd * Says approved increase in authorised share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2fnmOI9 Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Geojit Financial Services June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 162.2 million rupees versus 120.5 million rupees year ago

25 Jul 2017
» More GEOJ.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates