Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)

GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.70INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.05 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs401.75
Open
Rs402.75
Day's High
Rs405.00
Day's Low
Rs390.60
Volume
48,103
Avg. Vol
95,786
52-wk High
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45

About

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is engaged in the business of providing shipping services. The Company's segments include shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in...

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs57,627.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 150.78
Dividend: 6.50
Yield (%): 2.64

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co takes delivery of secondhand long range 2 product carrier

* Took delivery of secondhand long range 2 product carrier 'Jag Lokesh' on Sept 26, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2fqLXSo Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping takes delivery of gas carrier 'Jag Vijaya'​

* Says ‍took delivery of a secondhand medium gas carrier 'Jag Vijaya'​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xqbWnx Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co signs contract to buy secondhand medium gas carrier

* Says signed a contract to buy a secondhand medium gas carrier

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co allots NCDs worth 1.50 bln rupees

* Allotted 8.05% 1,500 secured NCDs worth 1.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co approves issue of NCDs worth 1.50 bln rupees

* Great Eastern Shipping Company -approved issue of 1500 secured NCDs worth INR 1.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co to consider issue of NCDs upto 1.50 bln rupees

* To consider issue of secured non-convertible debentures upto an amount not exceeding 1.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees

* Gets members' nod for issue of secured/unsecured redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2voknxO Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Great Eastern Shipping June-qtr consol PAT down about 58 pct

Aug 10 India's Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co unit approves merger of Greatship Global Holdings, Mauritius into unit

* Board of Greatship (India) granted in principle approval to merger of Greatship Global Holdings, Mauritius into GIL Source text - http://bit.ly/2wme24f Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping signs contract to buy LR2 product carrier

* Says signed a contract to buy a secondhand lr2 product carrier of about 105,000 dwt

03 Aug 2017
