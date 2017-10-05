Edition:
Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.BO)

GETD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

379.65INR
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs378.55
Open
Rs381.05
Day's High
Rs382.65
Day's Low
Rs377.25
Volume
4,336
Avg. Vol
33,399
52-wk High
Rs432.60
52-wk Low
Rs277.05

About

GE T&D India Limited, formerly ALSTOM T&D India Limited, is engaged in offering switchgear of all types, control panels, power transformers, electrical substation projects and services. The Company operates through Domestic and Overseas segments. The Company offers a portfolio of products, solutions, automation and services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs98,590.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 256.05
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): 0.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about GETD.BO

BRIEF-GE T&D India commissions pole 2 of Champa-Kurukshetra HVDC link‍​

Oct 5 Ge T&D India Ltd * Says commissions pole 2 of Champa-Kurukshetra HVDC link‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2y1kyAJ Further company coverage:

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-GE T&D India gets members' nod for appointment of Gaurav Manoher Negi as CFO

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kumar Wadhwa as MD

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ge T&D India posts June qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 616.7 million rupees versus loss of 1.97 billion rupees

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-GE T&D India seeks members' nod for appointment of Gaurav Manoher Negi as CFO

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Gaurav Manoher Negi as whole-time director & chief financial officer

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-GE T&D India March-qtr profit rises

* GE T&D India Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 269.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 1.05 billion rupees

24 May 2017
