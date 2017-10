BRIEF-Gecina raises guidance for 2017 * TOTAL GROSS RENTALS AT END-SEPT EUR ‍​379.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 419.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Gecina initiates squeeze-out on Eurosic‍​ shares * INITIATES SQUEEZE OUT PROCEDURES FOR ALL THE SHARES AND BONDS OF EUROSIC‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2zjhRIi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Gecina ‍places 700 million euro bond issue and opens offer to redeem 3 outstanding bond issues​ * ‍GECINA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A 700 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE AT 1.375% AND OPENS AN OFFER TO REDEEM THREE OUTSTANDING BOND ISSUES​

BRIEF-Gecina signs four new leases * GECINA SIGNS FOUR NEW LEASES: PIPELINE’S PRE-LETTING RATE UP TO 46%

BRIEF-Gecina acquires about 85 pct of Eurosic on a diluted basis * ACQUIRES C. 85 PERCENT OF THE CAPITAL OF EUROSIC ON A DILUTED BASIS

BRIEF-Gecina to list bonds totalling 300 million euros on Euronext - Euronext * GECINA TO LIST TWO EUR 150 MLN BONDS ON EURONEXT AS OF AUG 21

BRIEF-Gecina completes share capital increase of 1.0 billion euros * GECINA: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF 1.0 BILLION EUROS

BRIEF-French antitrust authorities approve Gecina's amicable takeover with Eurosic * SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FRENCH ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES REGARDING TAKEOVER WITH EUROSIC

BRIEF-Ivanhoé Cambridge sells Gecina subscription rights for 32.5 mln euros * Sale of 12,597,643 Gecina preferential subscription rights for approximately 32.5 million euros‍​