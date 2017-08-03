Edition:
Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,478.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-45.00 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
5,523.00
Open
5,480.00
Day's High
5,528.00
Day's Low
5,445.00
Volume
971,199
Avg. Vol
2,169,403
52-wk High
6,199.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00

About

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.28
Market Cap(Mil.): R47,942.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 821.53
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 1.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about GFIJ.J

BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5

* Gold Fields Ltd - ‍sale of Darlot mine in Western Australia, through wholly owned unit, to Red 5 Limited for a total consideration of a $18.5 million​

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Gold miners make provisions for possible settlement in lung disease lawsuit

* Mining companies to attend appeal hearing in March (Adds Harmony Gold comment)

27 Jul 2017

South Africa's Sibanye Gold finalizes $1 billion rights issue at 60 percent discount

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Sibanye Gold will tap shareholders for funds at a discount of 60 percent in a $1 billion rights issue, the mining company said on Thursday.

18 May 2017
