Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

698.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.80 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs714.80
Open
Rs710.00
Day's High
Rs719.85
Day's Low
Rs693.75
Volume
33,264
Avg. Vol
91,745
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

About

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a producer of poly tetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin in India. The Company's segments include Chemicals, Power, Theatrical Exhibition and Wind Energy Business. The Chemicals segment includes refrigerant gases, anhydrous hydrochloric acid, caustic-chlorine,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs79,339.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 109.85
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about GFLR.NS

BRIEF-Gujarat Fluorochemicals seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointing Vivek Jain as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Vivek Jain as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wy77aB Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Gujarat Fluorochemicals June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 586.5 million rupees versus 641.2 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gujarat Fluorochemicals posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter loss 750.9 million rupees versus profit 2.22 billion rupees year ago

29 May 2017
