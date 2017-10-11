Edition:
India

Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange

1,342.38GBp
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

-5.62 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
1,348.00
Open
1,356.00
Day's High
1,356.00
Day's Low
1,340.00
Volume
101,785
Avg. Vol
320,551
52-wk High
1,592.00
52-wk Low
1,134.72

Chart for

About

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England. Partnerships and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,149.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.89
Dividend: 64.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about GFRD.L

Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26

LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De

3:26pm IST

BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business

* ‍CHRIS SCOFFIELD APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RAIL, AVIATION & ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION FROM NOV 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework

* HAS SECURED A PLACE ON A SIX-YEAR £750M FRAMEWORK TO DELIVER BUILDING PROJECTS FOR UNIVERSITIES ACROSS NORTH-EAST OF ENGLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

04 Aug 2017

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

11 Jul 2017
» More GFRD.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates